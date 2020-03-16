The coronavirus outbreak has brought college sports to a halt, but Arizona still had another coaching hire to make ahead of its spring break after Demetrice Martin decided to leave to Colorado a couple weeks ago. Head coach Kevin Sumlin said on the first day of spring practice that the program was working quickly to find a replacement and already had conversations with candidates.

Monday, the Wildcats named the hiring of Greg Burns to fill the position left by Martin as the team's next defensive backs coach. The new UA assistant, who has been in coaching since 1997, was previously at USC in addition to Oregon and Cal being a couple of his other previous stops.

Burns officially came on board last week so he has already been working as part of the staff since then.

“We are obviously in a very unique time, and the importance of surrounding ourselves with men such as Greg is crucial in the development of our student-athletes on and off the field. We are fortunate to have Greg with our secondary during this time. ” Sumlin said in a statement released by the program. “He brings more than 20 years of experience coaching in the secondary with a successful track record in recruiting and development. His Pac-12 experience, professionalism and passion for the game will be a great addition to our staff. He is more than qualified to help lead our student-athletes during this unique time.”

A native of Los Angeles, Burns has spent time both at the college and NFL levels throughout his career with a couple of his college longest stints coming at Cal and Arizona State. He coached for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006 after a previous stint at USC from 2002-05 that included winning two national championships with the Trojans.

“On behalf of my family and I, I would like to thank Coach Sumlin and Coach Rhoads for the opportunity to join the Arizona Football family,” Burns said in a statement. “I am excited about what Coach Sumlin is building and am looking forward to getting to work.”

The Wildcats had to work quickly to find a replacement for Martin who abruptly left for Colorado just as the team was set to begin spring practice two weeks ago. Burns has many of the same qualities as Martin and will help the program continue its connections to the Southern California area with his background and familiarity with Los Angeles in particular.

