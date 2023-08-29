Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
It is officially game week. Arizona coordinators Johnny Nansen and Brennan Carroll as well as players Jayden de Laura and Bill Norton spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon.
Here are five takeaways from the press conference:
The transformation of the offensive line
The Wildcats offensive line has seen a significant transformation over the past couple of years.
"We've kind of built it from both ways, a couple of kids that were here in the program and had been through the tough times, and then brought up in some new talent and new blood to kind of meld those two groups together," Carroll said. "They have been great leaders and great kids.
The big theme all offseason was the health of Jordan Morgan who is expected to be fully healthy for the opener against Northern Arizona after tearing his ACL last season.
Raymond Pulido will be the starting right guard for the UA.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.