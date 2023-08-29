The transformation of the offensive line

The Wildcats offensive line has seen a significant transformation over the past couple of years.

"We've kind of built it from both ways, a couple of kids that were here in the program and had been through the tough times, and then brought up in some new talent and new blood to kind of meld those two groups together," Carroll said. "They have been great leaders and great kids.

The big theme all offseason was the health of Jordan Morgan who is expected to be fully healthy for the opener against Northern Arizona after tearing his ACL last season.

Raymond Pulido will be the starting right guard for the UA.