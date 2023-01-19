News More News
Five takeaways: Tommy Lloyd press conference ahead of USC, UCLA games

Cedric Henderson will try to find his rhythm as the Wildcats host the LA Schools.
Alex Poor
Staff writer

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and senior guard Cedric Henderson Jr. spoke with the media Wednesday afternoon from inside McKale Center. Here are some takeaways ahead of a weekend slate versus visiting USC and UCLA.

Bouncing Back after Oregon

Arizona is only looking ahead coming off a loss in Eugene this past Saturday night to the Ducks. Coming off their second loss in three games, the Wildcats will look to right the ship against USC from McKale Center on Thursday night, followed by the visiting Bruins Saturday afternoon.

“We're moving on, and excited for this week," Lloyd said.


Rebounding Emphasis

One of the many strong suits of this Arizona team has been the rebounding of the starting frontcourt in Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis. Ballo is tied for 35th in the nation with an average of 9.1 rebounds per game, while Tubelis is right there with him averaging nine boards a game as well. The Wildcats lost the rebounding battle in their loss at Oregon 42 to 32 on Saturday marking the third time all season that UA has been beaten on the glass.

“Rebounding is a five man job, and when we rebound really well, we're a pretty good team,” said Lloyd Wednesday. “And I don't think that's rocket science. I mean, that's kind of how basketball works. So, you know, hopefully we can step up our urgency on the glass and hopefully that helps us out."

