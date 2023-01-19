Five takeaways: Tommy Lloyd press conference ahead of USC, UCLA games
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and senior guard Cedric Henderson Jr. spoke with the media Wednesday afternoon from inside McKale Center. Here are some takeaways ahead of a weekend slate versus visiting USC and UCLA.
Bouncing Back after Oregon
Arizona is only looking ahead coming off a loss in Eugene this past Saturday night to the Ducks. Coming off their second loss in three games, the Wildcats will look to right the ship against USC from McKale Center on Thursday night, followed by the visiting Bruins Saturday afternoon.
“We're moving on, and excited for this week," Lloyd said.
Rebounding Emphasis
One of the many strong suits of this Arizona team has been the rebounding of the starting frontcourt in Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis. Ballo is tied for 35th in the nation with an average of 9.1 rebounds per game, while Tubelis is right there with him averaging nine boards a game as well. The Wildcats lost the rebounding battle in their loss at Oregon 42 to 32 on Saturday marking the third time all season that UA has been beaten on the glass.
“Rebounding is a five man job, and when we rebound really well, we're a pretty good team,” said Lloyd Wednesday. “And I don't think that's rocket science. I mean, that's kind of how basketball works. So, you know, hopefully we can step up our urgency on the glass and hopefully that helps us out."
