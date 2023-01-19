One of the many strong suits of this Arizona team has been the rebounding of the starting frontcourt in Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis. Ballo is tied for 35th in the nation with an average of 9.1 rebounds per game, while Tubelis is right there with him averaging nine boards a game as well. The Wildcats lost the rebounding battle in their loss at Oregon 42 to 32 on Saturday marking the third time all season that UA has been beaten on the glass.

“Rebounding is a five man job, and when we rebound really well, we're a pretty good team,” said Lloyd Wednesday. “And I don't think that's rocket science. I mean, that's kind of how basketball works. So, you know, hopefully we can step up our urgency on the glass and hopefully that helps us out."