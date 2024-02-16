Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and center Oumar Ballo were available to speak with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the upcoming game against ASU on Saturday.

The Wildcats have taken down the Sun Devils seven out of their last 10 meetings, but it is ASU that has the most recent win against UA at McKale Center, edging it out 89-88 thanks to a 60-foot buzzer beater by Desmond Cambridge Jr. on Arizona's senior day.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Ballo's press conference:



