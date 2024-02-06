Advertisement
Five takeaways: Tommy Lloyd, Motiejus Krivas press conference

Against Stanford, Motiejus Krivas had six points and five rebounds.
Against Stanford, Motiejus Krivas had six points and five rebounds. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and center Motiejus Krivas were available to speak to the media on Tuesday where they spoke about the upcoming games at Utah and Colorado.

Arizona took down both Utah and Colorado at home rather handily, with an average margin of victory of 28 points.

However, the last time that the Wildcats have swept the Mountain schools on the road was 2015, the same year that UA advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Krivas’ press conferences:

Krivas on adjusting to the team thus far  

Krivas said that the facet of his game that he has improved the most from the beginning of the season to this point has been adjusting to a faster pace than what he was used to in Lithuania.

“[I’ve] been adjusting to the speed of the game,” Krivas said.

Krivas also mentioned that after finishing his first semester at the UA, he got more used to the routine of balancing basketball and school.

“It’s not that strange anymore,” Krivas said.

