Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and center Motiejus Krivas were available to speak to the media on Tuesday where they spoke about the upcoming games at Utah and Colorado.

Arizona took down both Utah and Colorado at home rather handily, with an average margin of victory of 28 points.

However, the last time that the Wildcats have swept the Mountain schools on the road was 2015, the same year that UA advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Krivas’ press conferences: