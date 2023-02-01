News More News
Five takeaways: Tommy Lloyd, Kylan Boswell talk Arizona's recent success

Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Fifth-ranked Arizona will take a four-game winning streak into Thursday night against Oregon at McKale Center coming off sweeps of the Los Angeles and Washington schools.

The Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) fell to the Ducks in Eugene a few weeks ago, 87-68. Arizona was outrebounded 42-32 in that game as Oregon was led by big man N'Faly Dante who scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds including four boards on the offensive glass.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and freshman guard Kylan Boswell spoke with the media Wednesday afternoon after practice looking ahead to this weekend's matchups.

Rebounding in focus as Arizona prepares for rematch with Oregon

"Of course we love the rematch game here back in McKale against Oregon," Boswell said. "Very talented team. Our big thing right now is just making sure we rebound against them. They definitely beat us on the glass last game."

Boswell scored a team-high (and career-high) 15 points in that game against Oregon, shooting 6 of11 from the field and 3 of 6 from deep across 23 minutes off the bench.

The Wildcats were able to get their revenge against Washington State last week and they'll look to do the same on Thursday against the Ducks.

{{ article.author_name }}