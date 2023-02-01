Fifth-ranked Arizona will take a four-game winning streak into Thursday night against Oregon at McKale Center coming off sweeps of the Los Angeles and Washington schools.

The Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) fell to the Ducks in Eugene a few weeks ago, 87-68. Arizona was outrebounded 42-32 in that game as Oregon was led by big man N'Faly Dante who scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds including four boards on the offensive glass.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and freshman guard Kylan Boswell spoke with the media Wednesday afternoon after practice looking ahead to this weekend's matchups.