Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and point guard Kylan Boswell spoke to the media on Wednesday for the upcoming game against Washington State.

Last month saw the Cougars stun the Wildcats in Pullman, thanks to 42 combined points by Myles Rice and Isaac Jones. WSU won two out of the last three games against the Wildcats including the first (one out of two) home losses in the Tommy Lloyd era last season.

4th-ranked UA will now face WSU again, this time at McKale Center where it is unbeaten this season for a chance to secure the top ranking in the Pac-12 standings.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Boswell's press conference: