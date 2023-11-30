Five Takeaways: Tommy Lloyd and Kylan Boswell press conference
No. 2 Arizona is set to continue its season on Saturday at McKale Center against Colgate following a layoff of a little over a week. The Wildcats most recently defeated Michigan State on Thanksgiving 74-68 to advance to 6-0 on the season.
The Wildcats have a tough stretch to close non-conference play in December, starting with a matchup against a Colgate team that has made the NCAA Tournament the past three years and finishing with a three-game stretch of ranked teams in one week against Purdue, Alabama and Florida Atlantic.
UA coach Tommy Lloyd and Kylan Boswell spoke to the media Thursday afternoon to discuss the Michigan State game and the upcoming stretch of the schedule. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.
The way Arizona finished against Michigan State
It was a strong start for the Wildcats against the Spartans as they led by as many as 15 points late in the first half. Michigan State began to crawl back in the second half, eventually taking a 66-63 lead with just under four minutes left to play.
Arizona responded quickly, going on an 8-0 run to take control of the game and they held on to remain undefeated.
"A little bit of the poise we had," Lloyd said on what he liked about the way the team finished. "You win a game and you feel like you played pretty well but then when you go back and watch it, you're like we did play well. We had a nice lead and as it happens in high level games, they made a run back at us and next thing you know you're down three in a critical juncture of the game but it never felt like it."
Lloyd called the team "nails down the stretch" in the tight win.
