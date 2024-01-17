Tuesday saw the Wildcats hire their 31st football head coach with Brent Brennan, replacing Jedd Fisch.

Lloyd noted that he is excited about the hire and has heard good things about the former San Jose head coach.

“I want to welcome the new coach,” Lloyd said. “... I heard he’s a great guy and he’ll be a great fit here.”

Lloyd also noted that he wishes the best for Fisch and that they became friends throughout the past three years.