Five takeaways: Tommy Lloyd and Keshad Johnson press conference

Keshad Johnson is averaging 11.9 points per game.
Keshad Johnson is averaging 11.9 points per game. (Young Kwak | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and senior forward Keshad Johnson spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon regarding the 73-30 loss to Washington Stats and the upcoming game vs. USC.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Johnson’s press conference:

  Lloyd on the Arizona football head coach Brent Brennan  

Tuesday saw the Wildcats hire their 31st football head coach with Brent Brennan, replacing Jedd Fisch.

Lloyd noted that he is excited about the hire and has heard good things about the former San Jose head coach.

“I want to welcome the new coach,” Lloyd said. “... I heard he’s a great guy and he’ll be a great fit here.”

Lloyd also noted that he wishes the best for Fisch and that they became friends throughout the past three years.

