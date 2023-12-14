Advertisement
Five takeaways: Tommy Lloyd and Keshad Johnson press conference

Keshad Johnson spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against No. 3 Purdue.
Keshad Johnson spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against No. 3 Purdue. (Ryan Sun | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and UA forward Keshad Johnson spoke to the media on Thursday for his weekly news conference. Lloyd spoke about the upcoming game against No. 3 Purdue on Saturday in what will be the Wildcats’ first regular season top-3 matchup since 1997.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Johnson's press conference:

Lloyd on Purdue

Saturday’s game in Indianapolis will be the second time in nearly a month that the Wildcats will face a top-3 team in the nation. Facing third-ranked Purdue, Lloyd said that the Boilermakers will present a great challenge with who he believes is the best player in the country.

“They’re a great team,” Lloyd said. “I think what’s impressive about them is that they have the most dominant player in college basketball, it’s been well documented and proven time and time again, they got a great coach, and I think if you take Edey out of the mix, I still think it’s a top 20 type team. … We know we have an incredible challenge on our hands. … It’s exactly what we need.”

