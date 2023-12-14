Saturday’s game in Indianapolis will be the second time in nearly a month that the Wildcats will face a top-3 team in the nation. Facing third-ranked Purdue, Lloyd said that the Boilermakers will present a great challenge with who he believes is the best player in the country.

“They’re a great team,” Lloyd said. “I think what’s impressive about them is that they have the most dominant player in college basketball, it’s been well documented and proven time and time again, they got a great coach, and I think if you take Edey out of the mix, I still think it’s a top 20 type team. … We know we have an incredible challenge on our hands. … It’s exactly what we need.”