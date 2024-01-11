Advertisement
Five takeaways: Tommy Lloyd and Caleb Love press conference

Arizona will face WSU on the road this weekend.
Arizona will face WSU on the road this weekend. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and guard Caleb Love were both available to speak to the media on Thursday before the Wildcats leave Friday for Pullman to take on Washington State on Saturday.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Love's press conference:

Lloyd on the struggle of winning on the road nationally

With multiple ranked teams getting upset on the road recently, Tommy Lloyd said that he was not surprised by it. He said that this team knows how hard it is to come victorious on the road after coming off an upset loss at Stanford. Lloyd said that someone told him that "a wise man learns from others mistakes, a fool learns from his own." He said that his team has experienced both sides of the spectrum and understands that his team needs to be locked in on WSU in Pullman.

