Arizona had its 12th practice on Wednesday with a slow-paced day with the Wildcats’ second scrimmage only three days away.

The highlights of Wednesday’s practice today came with Cal-Poly transfer cornerback Dylan Wyatt picking off quarterback Noah Fifita and running it back for a touchdown, along with a nice pass deflection from Jai-Ayviauynn “G7” Celestine.

Following Wednesday’s practice, running backs coach Scottie Graham and grad senior Michael Wiley had a chance to speak to the media about the running back unit and the expectations for this upcoming season.

Here are five takeaways from Graham and Wiley’s interviews: