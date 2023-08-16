Five takeaways: Scottie Graham and Michael Wiley press conference
Arizona had its 12th practice on Wednesday with a slow-paced day with the Wildcats’ second scrimmage only three days away.
The highlights of Wednesday’s practice today came with Cal-Poly transfer cornerback Dylan Wyatt picking off quarterback Noah Fifita and running it back for a touchdown, along with a nice pass deflection from Jai-Ayviauynn “G7” Celestine.
Following Wednesday’s practice, running backs coach Scottie Graham and grad senior Michael Wiley had a chance to speak to the media about the running back unit and the expectations for this upcoming season.
Here are five takeaways from Graham and Wiley’s interviews:
Scottie Graham attended Michael Wiley’s UA graduation
As many of the UA football student-athletes graduated school last May, Graham made sure that he was there for toto show up for Wiley’s graduation.
“It was outstanding,” Graham said. “Don't get me emotional here now. I mean, that's what you want, when you pick him up, I didn't pick Mike up, but I got him halfway through. “… Getting a picture with him and his mom and I told him I was coming and kind of made him (excited).”
Graham even went out of his way during a recruiting trip to make the trek back to make his running back’s ceremony Needless to say, it made the senior grad’s day.
“It mean’t a lot,” Wiley said. “Coach Graham is my guy, he’s one the biggest reasons I came back to play so for him to be there meant a lot to me.”
