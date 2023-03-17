Arizona football had its second day of spring football practice on Thursday — the last practice before the team throws on the pads for the first on Saturday. The Wildcats' defense will be a huge focal point for the team this year and will feature freshmen, transfers and veteran leaders rotating in and out, competing to prove why they belong on the field.

Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, transfer linebacker Justin Flowe and second-year linebacker Jacob Manu all had a chance to speak to the media regarding the defensive progression thus far following Day 2 of camp.

Here are five takeaways from the post practice press conference: