Five takeaways: Post-practice interviews with Johnny Nansen and players
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Arizona football had its second day of spring football practice on Thursday — the last practice before the team throws on the pads for the first on Saturday. The Wildcats' defense will be a huge focal point for the team this year and will feature freshmen, transfers and veteran leaders rotating in and out, competing to prove why they belong on the field.
Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, transfer linebacker Justin Flowe and second-year linebacker Jacob Manu all had a chance to speak to the media regarding the defensive progression thus far following Day 2 of camp.
Here are five takeaways from the post practice press conference:
Duane Akina brings the energy
Coaching for nearly 30 years, senior defensive assistant coach Duane Akina has done and seen it all. For a rising culture and program for Arizona, this may be a blessing for the progression and consistency of its defense for the 2023 season. Akina was seen firing his players up and mentioning his previous years coaching in the Rose Bowl to help inspire his players to reach a higher standards.
"[Akina] brings a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, [he] understand the game in every phase," said Nansen. "...He's one of the best coaches there is. It's been nice to get some feedback in what we're doing and how we could do it better. So it's been great."
