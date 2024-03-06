Advertisement
Five takeaways: No. 5 Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd, Oumar Ballo press conference

Tommy Lloyd will be looking for his second Pac-12 Regular Season Title.
Tommy Lloyd will be looking for his second Pac-12 Regular Season Title. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Ahead of its final weekend of the regular season, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Oumar Ballo spoke to the media on Wednesday about the next two games at the Los Angeles schools.

The Wildcats swept the L.A. schools earlier this season and with a sweep to close out the season, or a Washington State loss, they can clinch the Pac-12 regular season title and claim the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Ballo's press conferences:

Lloyd wants to play better against the Bruins this time around on the road

When asked about the last time the Wildcats played the Bruins, in which UA came back from a 19-point deficit, Lloyd called it a "frantic and panic game" where his team made mistakes early but fought there way back into the contest, ultimately prevailing.

The third-year Arizona coach said that he was proud of his team's effort and aware of the Bruins' potential, also mentioning that UCLA is a better team than they were at the beginning of the season.

"We got to play better going on the road to give ourselves a better chance to win than we did in that first half and early in that second half against them," Lloyd said.


