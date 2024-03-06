Ahead of its final weekend of the regular season, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Oumar Ballo spoke to the media on Wednesday about the next two games at the Los Angeles schools.

The Wildcats swept the L.A. schools earlier this season and with a sweep to close out the season, or a Washington State loss, they can clinch the Pac-12 regular season title and claim the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Ballo's press conferences: