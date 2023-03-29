Five takeaways: Kevin Cummings and receivers talk Day 7 of spring practice
Arizona kicked off its third week of spring football practice on Tuesday and the Wildcats were fired up to make plays and stand out to prepare to play under the bright lights on Saturday for their scrimmage at 7:00 p.m at Arizona Stadium.
Wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings along with starting receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan were available to speak with the media following Tuesday's practice.
Malachi Riley could potentially see rotation snaps with the first group
After an impressive showing, making leaping grabs and hauling in consistent receptions through the first few weeks of training camp, The 6-2 freshman has already been spoken highly by his coaches and teammates. With Arizona playing its trio of Cowing, McMillan and Dorian Singer most, if not the entire time in-game last season, may lead to players like Riley entering the rotation now with Singer gone.
"Personally, I think he's, he's doing better than than I did last year," McMillan noted. "I think he could possibly be a rotation guy this year.
Riley's talent came to no surprise to Cummings with the two knowing each other 6 years ago when Riley was just entering Corona High in California.
"I know what his talent level is," Cummings said. "I told Malachi in April, if you learn this offense, you'll be able to play."
