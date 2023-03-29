After an impressive showing, making leaping grabs and hauling in consistent receptions through the first few weeks of training camp, The 6-2 freshman has already been spoken highly by his coaches and teammates. With Arizona playing its trio of Cowing, McMillan and Dorian Singer most, if not the entire time in-game last season, may lead to players like Riley entering the rotation now with Singer gone.

"Personally, I think he's, he's doing better than than I did last year," McMillan noted. "I think he could possibly be a rotation guy this year.

Riley's talent came to no surprise to Cummings with the two knowing each other 6 years ago when Riley was just entering Corona High in California.

"I know what his talent level is," Cummings said. "I told Malachi in April, if you learn this offense, you'll be able to play."