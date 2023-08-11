Five takeaways: Kevin Cummings and players press conference
Arizona once again was at a relatively slow-paced practice on Friday (Day 8 of fall camp) as it gets prepared for its first scrimmage Saturday morning that will start at 10 a.m. at Arizona Stadium.
The Wildcats ran a set of 11-on-11 team action but unlike Thursday’s practice, there was no tackling. However, the team still went hard, with the defensive backs highlighting the practice with multiple pass breakups from Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, who is seeming to earn his way up the cornerbacks depth chart as of the last few practices.
Following Friday’s practice, wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings, along with wide receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan, were available to speak to the media, where they spoke about the wide receiving room, along with the expectations for this upcoming season, which begins on Sept. 2 against NAU.
Tetairoa McMillan is humble
Despite being one of the brightest young wide receiver stars in college football, it was clear that the second-year wideout McMillan is not focused on all of the attention surrounding his success. This humbleness was on full display during Friday’s interview with him stating “I don’t like to talk about myself too much.”
“I let other people talk for me,” McMillan said. “I let the game speak for itself.”
Getting left off of the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, Cummings stated that McMillan does not pay attention to those awards and that his five-star wide receiver is solely focused on team success.
