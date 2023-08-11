Arizona once again was at a relatively slow-paced practice on Friday (Day 8 of fall camp) as it gets prepared for its first scrimmage Saturday morning that will start at 10 a.m. at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats ran a set of 11-on-11 team action but unlike Thursday’s practice, there was no tackling. However, the team still went hard, with the defensive backs highlighting the practice with multiple pass breakups from Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, who is seeming to earn his way up the cornerbacks depth chart as of the last few practices.

Following Friday’s practice, wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings, along with wide receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan, were available to speak to the media, where they spoke about the wide receiving room, along with the expectations for this upcoming season, which begins on Sept. 2 against NAU.