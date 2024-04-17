Arizona football finished its 10th day of spring ball practice Tuesday at Dick Tomey practice fields. The practice was highlighted by two interceptions by senior nickel back Treydan Stukes, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Notable Wildcats that did not practice Tuesday was offensive linemen Matthew Lado, Raymond Pulido, wide receiver AJ Jones and cornerback Tacario Davis.

Following the practice, offensive line coach Josh Oglesby along with centers Josh Baker and Grayson Stovall spoke to the media to discuss the state of the offensive line unit.

Here are five takeaways from the press conference: