Five takeaways: Arizona OL coach Josh Oglesby and players press conference
Arizona football finished its 10th day of spring ball practice Tuesday at Dick Tomey practice fields. The practice was highlighted by two interceptions by senior nickel back Treydan Stukes, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Notable Wildcats that did not practice Tuesday was offensive linemen Matthew Lado, Raymond Pulido, wide receiver AJ Jones and cornerback Tacario Davis.
Following the practice, offensive line coach Josh Oglesby along with centers Josh Baker and Grayson Stovall spoke to the media to discuss the state of the offensive line unit.
Here are five takeaways from the press conference:
O-line says that the attention to detail from O-line coach this season is greater than last season
Working with a new offensive line coach from last season, the UA centers both noted that Josh Oglesby was a lot more focused on detail than previous offensive line coaches.
Baker expanded on this saying that under last year's offensive line coach that the system was more focused around schemes.
He said that under Oglesby, there is a lot more "fine detail, it's a lot more in-depth."
"It's very personable, it's very 1-on-1 coaching," Baker said.
