Five takeaways: Jordan Paopao, Jason Kaufusi and players press conference
Tuesday saw Arizona have its eleventh practice of fall camp where the team was hitting again after having an off-day on Monday, as the Wildcats get ready to finish off the last week of camp on a high note, with the season just 18 days away.
The highlights from Tuesday’s practice came from a Tyler Manoa sack on quarterback Noah Fifita, tight end Tanner McLachlan plowing through three defenders for a touchdown, Tetairoa McMillan putting a nice move for a catch against Treydan Stukes, and back-to-back pass deflections from Jai-Ayviauynn Celstine, with the arguably the biggest play of the day being a 45-yard Jonah Coleman touchdown scamper, that included a mean stiff arm, which allowed him to stay inbounds.
Arizona's tight ends/special teams coach Jordan Paopao, edge rushing coach Jason Kaufusi, defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto'a, McLachlan and punter Kyle Ostendorp were available to speak to the media following Tuesday’s practice.
Here are five takeaways from the coaches and player’s interviews:
Coaches want the defensive linemen to be “dancing bears”
Although many associate size on the defensive line as just plugging up holes, the Arizona defensive line coaches want more out of their units by becoming more versatile with their bottom half of their body as much as the top half.
Nofoagatoto'a made this idealogy clear stating that “we want to big, but we also want to be light on our feet,”
“Coach (Johnny) Nansen and coach Kaufusi want us to be like dancing bears,” Nofoagatoto'a added. “We want to take up double teams, free up the backers, but also, at the same time impact the game in any way possible, just be smart enough to know when to make plays and then when to do the right thing.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news