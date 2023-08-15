Tuesday saw Arizona have its eleventh practice of fall camp where the team was hitting again after having an off-day on Monday, as the Wildcats get ready to finish off the last week of camp on a high note, with the season just 18 days away.

The highlights from Tuesday’s practice came from a Tyler Manoa sack on quarterback Noah Fifita, tight end Tanner McLachlan plowing through three defenders for a touchdown, Tetairoa McMillan putting a nice move for a catch against Treydan Stukes, and back-to-back pass deflections from Jai-Ayviauynn Celstine, with the arguably the biggest play of the day being a 45-yard Jonah Coleman touchdown scamper, that included a mean stiff arm, which allowed him to stay inbounds.

Arizona's tight ends/special teams coach Jordan Paopao, edge rushing coach Jason Kaufusi, defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto'a, McLachlan and punter Kyle Ostendorp were available to speak to the media following Tuesday’s practice.

Here are five takeaways from the coaches and player’s interviews: