Five takeaways: John Richardson and players talk Day 8 of spring ball
Arizona had its eighth spring practice Thursday. It was the last practice before the Wildcats host their first scrimmage Saturday at Arizona Stadium.
First-year cornerbacks coach John Richardson and cornerbacks Ephesians Prysock, Tacario Davis and Isaiah Rutherford spoke to media after Thursday's practice.
Here are the top takeaways from those interviews:
Prysock is turning heads in camp
After earning a starting role the latter half of last season as a freshman, cornerback Prysock has made it clear that he is the premiere cornerback for the Wildcats so far this spring.
"It was just me playing my role, sitting back waiting for my time and when it's time, I gotta go shine," Prysock said of his emergence last fall.
Prysock highlighted Thursday's practice with an interception over Tetairoa McMillan off a Jayden de Laura deep pass headed for the end zone. He will take over the No. 1 cornerback role, previously held by former Wildcat captain Christian Roland-Wallace, who transferred to USC.
The 6-foot-4 Prysock noted that he emulates his game after the teachings and play of Roland-Wallace.
"I tried to take a little bit of his game," Prysock said.
