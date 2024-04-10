Five takeaways: Joe Seumalo and players press conference
Arizona football started its third week of spring football practice Tuesday afternoon at Dick Tomey practice fields. The practice was highlighted by an interception by safety Genesis Smith, a couple strong grabs by wide receiver Jackson Holman and some long bursts by SJSU transfer running back Quali Conley.
Following the practice, defensive line coach Joe Seumalo, along with defensive linemen Dominic Lolesio, Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Keanu Mailoto spoke to the media about the defensive line unit as a whole and more.
Here are five takeaways from the press conference:
Lolesio has seen flashes from Cyrus Durham
In camp thus far, Lolesio has played and rotated with JuCo transfer Cyrus Durham, which has been helpful for both players as they have traded techniques to one another.
Lolesio noted that Durham, who brings experience in martial arts, has used his background to help him on the gridiron, and that he expects big things to come from the newcomer.
Cyrus is a really good dude," Lolesio said. Me and him go back and forth in practice. ... He did he tell me that he had that type of [martial arts] background, so I was like, wow, that's crazy. and he told me that he uses it to his advantage on the field.
When he first got here, he reminded me of how I played last year. He's a good player, he's going to develop into something really good."
