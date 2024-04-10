Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Five takeaways: Joe Seumalo and players press conference

Dominic Lolesio going through drills against tight ends.
Dominic Lolesio going through drills against tight ends. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona football started its third week of spring football practice Tuesday afternoon at Dick Tomey practice fields. The practice was highlighted by an interception by safety Genesis Smith, a couple strong grabs by wide receiver Jackson Holman and some long bursts by SJSU transfer running back Quali Conley.

Following the practice, defensive line coach Joe Seumalo, along with defensive linemen Dominic Lolesio, Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Keanu Mailoto spoke to the media about the defensive line unit as a whole and more.

Here are five takeaways from the press conference:

Lolesio has seen flashes from Cyrus Durham

In camp thus far, Lolesio has played and rotated with JuCo transfer Cyrus Durham, which has been helpful for both players as they have traded techniques to one another.

Lolesio noted that Durham, who brings experience in martial arts, has used his background to help him on the gridiron, and that he expects big things to come from the newcomer.

Cyrus is a really good dude," Lolesio said. Me and him go back and forth in practice. ... He did he tell me that he had that type of [martial arts] background, so I was like, wow, that's crazy. and he told me that he uses it to his advantage on the field.

When he first got here, he reminded me of how I played last year. He's a good player, he's going to develop into something really good."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement