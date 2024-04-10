In camp thus far, Lolesio has played and rotated with JuCo transfer Cyrus Durham, which has been helpful for both players as they have traded techniques to one another.

Lolesio noted that Durham, who brings experience in martial arts, has used his background to help him on the gridiron, and that he expects big things to come from the newcomer.

Cyrus is a really good dude," Lolesio said. Me and him go back and forth in practice. ... He did he tell me that he had that type of [martial arts] background, so I was like, wow, that's crazy. and he told me that he uses it to his advantage on the field.

When he first got here, he reminded me of how I played last year. He's a good player, he's going to develop into something really good."

