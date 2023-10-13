Practicing on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Jayden de Laura looks to be a lot healthier than last week. Fisch said that he expects de Laura to dress Saturday and if he is 100 percent, he will start, and stated “even if he’s at 90 percent, he’ll dress and be the backup.”

“He’ll be a game-time decision as it's been,” Fisch said Thursday. “ But certainly closer than he’s ever been.”

Fisch also noted that freshman offensive lineman Raymond Pulido will be out for the game against Washington State and that running back Michael Wiley is behind Jayden de Laura in terms of his schedule for return.