Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch had a chance to speak to the media on Thursday afternoon, where he spoke about the upcoming game against Washington State, recruitment, along with giving his condolences to the people in Israel affected by the terrorist attacks.
Health status updates
Practicing on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Jayden de Laura looks to be a lot healthier than last week. Fisch said that he expects de Laura to dress Saturday and if he is 100 percent, he will start, and stated “even if he’s at 90 percent, he’ll dress and be the backup.”
“He’ll be a game-time decision as it's been,” Fisch said Thursday. “ But certainly closer than he’s ever been.”
Fisch also noted that freshman offensive lineman Raymond Pulido will be out for the game against Washington State and that running back Michael Wiley is behind Jayden de Laura in terms of his schedule for return.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.