Following Arizona's 31-10 win over UTEP this past weekend to conclude nonconference play, head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media Monday afternoon to discuss the win over the Miners as well as address where the team stands heading into the start Pac-12 play this week. Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say.

Even pass-to-run ratio

Arizona ran the exact same number of pass and run plays on Saturday against UTEP. Fisch has always talked about the importance of a balanced offense to keep defenses honest. That doesn't necessarily mean having the exact same number of pass and run plays every game, but it helps both parts of the offense when they can compliment each other. "As I've said before, we really like our running backs and I think we have a really good set of running backs," Fisch said. "Sometimes the games don't allow you to stay with the run as much as you want, sometimes the games allow you to run the ball more than you ever expected to run it." Through the first three games, Michael Wiley has been the clear workhorse commanding 38 of the 66 total running back carries to go along with 15 receptions, but Jonah Coleman, DJ Williams and Rayshon Luke have all mixed in as well both on the ground and out of the backfield as receivers.

The rotation on the defensive line