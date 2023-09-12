Jedd Fisch had his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon, following a 31-24 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville two days prior.
Fisch spoke to the press, explaining his thoughts on Saturday’s contest, the play of quarterback Jayden de Laura, the UA’s defensive performance, injury updates, and more.
Here are five takeaways from Fisch’s press conference:
Fisch says de Laura's 'aggressive mentality' is similar to Brett Favre
Making multiple errors, yet big positive ends on the offensive end against MSU, Fisch compared de Laura to Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre, saying that they both have an aggressive mentality” as passers.
“We used to say with Brett Favre that he would throw you a few of them if you catch ‘em, it’s probably good for you, and if you don’t catch them, then it’s probably good for them,” Fisch said. “Jayden understands that you don’t turn the ball over, but I didn’t see any of those throws that he made being careless or reckless.”
