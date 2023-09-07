Offensive lineman Sam Langi has been the Wildcats’ “sixth man” for the past two seasons and with the uncertainty of the health of starting right guard Raymond Pulido, the right guard duties on Saturday will most likely go to Langi, but Fisch did not rule out the possibility of inserting last year’s starting right guard and now right tackle Jonah Saviinaea back at his old position.

“If [Saviinaea] doesn’t go, we’re looking through a couple of combinations whether that be Sam and Jonah, whether that be Jonah and Joe [Borjon], whether that be Jonah and Leif [Magnuson], all of those combinations are working together right now if [Pulido] is not able to make it,” Fisch said.