News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Five takeaways: Jedd Fisch weekly Thursday press conference (MSU week)

Jonah Savaiinaea might move back to right guard against Mississippi State.
Jonah Savaiinaea might move back to right guard against Mississippi State. (Chris Coduto | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch had a chance to speak to the media for his weekly press conference on Thursday, where he spoke about the team’s preparation and injury updates as well as heading into the Wildcats’ Saturday night game against Mississippi State in Starkville.

Here are five takeaways from Fisch’s press conference:

Jonah Saviinaea may stay step in at right guard for an injured Raymond Pulido

Offensive lineman Sam Langi has been the Wildcats’ “sixth man” for the past two seasons and with the uncertainty of the health of starting right guard Raymond Pulido, the right guard duties on Saturday will most likely go to Langi, but Fisch did not rule out the possibility of inserting last year’s starting right guard and now right tackle Jonah Saviinaea back at his old position.

“If [Saviinaea] doesn’t go, we’re looking through a couple of combinations whether that be Sam and Jonah, whether that be Jonah and Joe [Borjon], whether that be Jonah and Leif [Magnuson], all of those combinations are working together right now if [Pulido] is not able to make it,” Fisch said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}