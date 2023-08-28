Playing during training camp after missing spring ball, Jordan Morgan for the most part, did not look 100 percent as he was still recovering from last year’s season-ending ACL tear against UCLA, however, he did still start with the first group, as expected.

It has been a nine days since the end of training camp and when Fisch was asked about Morgan’s health and status, he confirmed that his star left tackle will be “ready to go” for the game against NAU and that he will start. He also mentioned that the future NFL prospect has gotten stronger in the process of getting back to full health.

"Jordan is fully medically cleared and I expect Jordan to play at a very high level," said Fisch. "He’s used this time of his rehabilitation to get more football smart, he did a ton of studying tape, he used his time to even improve his upper body strength even more that what it was prior. I’m excited to see Jordan out there and ready to play.”