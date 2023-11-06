The difference in Colorado from earlier in the season to now

Following all the hype on the Buffaloes all offseason after the hire of Deion Sanders, they started 3-0. Since then, they have lost five of six games and are in danger of not making a bowl game.

They did lose some close games while also blowing a 29-0 halftime lead against Stanford in that stretch, which Fisch acknowledged.

"There were some fluke things that happened to Colorado," Fisch said. "They were up 29-0 at halftime. I'm sure that they weren't expected to not win that game... I think they're playing pretty good. I just don't know if know the scores have gone their way."

