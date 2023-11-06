Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Five takeaways: Jedd Fisch weekly Monday press conference

Arizona's offensive line has allowed 19 sacks on the season.
Arizona's offensive line has allowed 19 sacks on the season. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media Monday afternoon following Arizona's 27-10 win over UCLA. It was the Wildcats third straight win over a ranked opponent which is a program history and moved Arizona into the AP top-25.

Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say on Monday.

The difference in Colorado from earlier in the season to now

Following all the hype on the Buffaloes all offseason after the hire of Deion Sanders, they started 3-0. Since then, they have lost five of six games and are in danger of not making a bowl game.

They did lose some close games while also blowing a 29-0 halftime lead against Stanford in that stretch, which Fisch acknowledged.

"There were some fluke things that happened to Colorado," Fisch said. "They were up 29-0 at halftime. I'm sure that they weren't expected to not win that game... I think they're playing pretty good. I just don't know if know the scores have gone their way."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement