Jedd Fisch had a chance to speak to the local media in his weekly Monday press conference regarding last Saturday's barnburner in Los Angeles that saw USC outlast Arizona 43-41 in triple overtime as well as this week's preparation as the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) continue their trip into Pullman to take on Washington State (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday.
Here are five takeaways from Fisch's press conference:
'One play away' from 'being the story of college football'
Fisch, whose team has come short by one possession in all three of the Wildcats’ losses kept it simple when asked what it is keeping the team from coming on top, noting that it comes down to “making one play.”
“I don't know what’s not allowing us [to win games],” Fisch said. “... That’s just what the game is, when I look at our team, I don’t think there is any reason per say that I can point to that says why we won or why we didn’t win, we just have to make one more play than we made at the right time and we can be sitting here having a much different conversation and probably being the story of college football.”
