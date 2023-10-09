Fisch, whose team has come short by one possession in all three of the Wildcats’ losses kept it simple when asked what it is keeping the team from coming on top, noting that it comes down to “making one play.”

“I don't know what’s not allowing us [to win games],” Fisch said. “... That’s just what the game is, when I look at our team, I don’t think there is any reason per say that I can point to that says why we won or why we didn’t win, we just have to make one more play than we made at the right time and we can be sitting here having a much different conversation and probably being the story of college football.”