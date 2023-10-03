Only scoring in the first quarter of the season opener against NAU, Arizona has been unable to find the end zone in the last four games it's played, yet has been dominant in every other quarter of the game. Fisch stressed the importance of starting out with points on the board, which he said starts with defense, creating turnovers, and more possessions.

“We’ve outscored everyone we’ve played in the second, third and fourth quarter,” Fisch said Monday. “... We have to find a way collectively to get a stop and get a score.”