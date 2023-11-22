Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
It is rivalry week as Arizona concludes its regular season against Arizona State in the Territorial Cup Saturday afternoon in Tempe.
The Wildcats sit at 8-3 on the season having won five games in a row, while the Sun Devils sit at 3-8 heading into Saturday with wins over Southern Utah, Washington State and UCLA.
Arizona currently sits as a 10.5 point favorite in the game.
Here are five takeaways from what coach Jedd Fisch had to say in his weekly press conference.
What the win over Arizona State last season meant for the program
The Wildcats broke a five-game losing streak against ASU last season with a 38-35 win in Tucson. It was a huge for win for the entire team from the coaches to the players.
"For us, it was a huge win for the program to get the (Territorial) Cup here in Tucson," Fisch said. "... None of our players beat the team up North until last year so that was big."
The Wildcats won two of the last three games last season so the win over ASU helped showcase the program turning around.
"We've been able to at this point in time win six of our last seven home games using that one as the first one and that was important as well. It was a nice momentum push into this offseason and I'm really excited where we're at now."
