Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Coming off back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, Arizona will look to keep up its recent momentum when it hosts No. 19 UCLA Saturday night.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media on Thursday for his weekly press conference.
Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say.
227 football alumni expected at Saturday's game
There is expected to be a lot of former UA players attending the game this weekend.
Honorary captain Rob Gronkowski is expected to be at a fundraiser for NIL at the Sands Club for lunch on Friday. Scooby Wright III is also expected to attend the fundraiser.
"(This) is a fantastic opportunity for our fans to interact with (Gronkowski) and also be able to sit down and eat with him," Fisch said. "NIL is a huge part of college football these days and the community needs to rally behind football programs when it comes to having success with NIL."
