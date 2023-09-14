After transferring to Arizona from UTEP last year, this will be the first time Jacob Cowing has faced his former team since.

Fisch talked about his production being a big part of what Arizona liked when recruiting him.

"The amount of run after (the) catch that he is able to get to," Fisch said. "The fact that he was able to put up on 67 catches, I think it was over 1,100 yards. His ability to make guys miss in space. The toughness that he shows blocking, the toughness that he shows catching the ball over the middle."

Fisch said there has been surprises with what Cowing has shown since coming to Tucson.

He also mentioned Cowing growing up in Arizona was part of him deciding to transfer to Arizona with a number of other schools recruiting him.

"I think I would be naive to think it wasn't at least 51 percent because he has a son here," Fisch said. "The family aspect made a huge difference for Jacob."