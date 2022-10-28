News More News
football

Five Takeaways: Jedd Fisch previews USC matchup

Arizona will face USC the team Hunter Echols used to play for.
Arizona will face USC the team Hunter Echols used to play for.
Ari Koslow
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

The Wildcats will have a showdown with No. 10 USC coming to Tucson for homecoming weekend with both teams coming off a loss as well. Arizona hasn't beaten the Trojans since the 2012 season when they pulled off the 39-36 upset.

Ahead of Saturday's game against USC, Jedd Fisch spoke to the media Thursday afternoon.

The success of the USC defense taking the ball away

Entering this week, the Trojans are tied for first in the country with 12 interceptions.

"They are long," Fisch said. "Their team is long so when your MIKE linebacker is 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-4, balls are tipped and what I have noticed is there was a ball where Stanford was on the two or 3-yard line, ball got tipped up in the air and they intercepted it... They're fast and they're long. I will say that combination is a lot of times what causes interceptions."

USC plays a lot of zone coverage on the defensive side of the ball, which allows the Trojans to keep eyes on the quarterback at all times.

"They move really well together to be able to get one guy in the throwing lane and one guy to be able to make a play," Fisch said.

