The success of the USC defense taking the ball away

Entering this week, the Trojans are tied for first in the country with 12 interceptions.

"They are long," Fisch said. "Their team is long so when your MIKE linebacker is 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-4, balls are tipped and what I have noticed is there was a ball where Stanford was on the two or 3-yard line, ball got tipped up in the air and they intercepted it... They're fast and they're long. I will say that combination is a lot of times what causes interceptions."

USC plays a lot of zone coverage on the defensive side of the ball, which allows the Trojans to keep eyes on the quarterback at all times.

"They move really well together to be able to get one guy in the throwing lane and one guy to be able to make a play," Fisch said.