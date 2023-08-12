Five takeaways: Jedd Fisch press conference Day 9 (No. 1 scrimmage)
Arizona had its first scrimmage on Saturday morning, with the Wildcat faithful in the stands cheering on their team in 100-plus degree dry heat. Highlighting the team’s 135 play scrimmage was long runs from the running backs unit, touchdowns catches from tight ends and interceptions/pass breakups from the secondary.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch said that his team is right on schedule, but always has things to improve on, with his team only 21 days until the season opening game against NAU.
“I thought it was a good scrimmage,” Fisch said. “The most important thing we did was stay healthy. …A lot of things we can correct on film, just wanted to get a lot of people on tape.”
Following the Wildcats’ first scrimmage, Fisch, defensive assistant Duane Akina along with NICKEL position player’s Treydan Stukes and Martell Irby had a chance to speak to the media about the secondary’s progression thus far throughout fall camp.
The Wildcats will play four of their final seven days of camp in pads.
Here are five takeaways from Jedd Fisch interview:
The impact of Taylor Upshaw on the defensive line
Adding in 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge rusher from Michigan, the Wildcats not only brought in a player with tremendous skill in pass rushing and run defense to their starting defensive line, but also gives the program another transfer player that has come from a winning program. Being a victor of 36 games as a Wolverine, Taylor Upshaw knows and has what it takes to take Arizona to the next level on the defensive side of the ball.
"You can see his size, his frame, his ability to rush the passer,” Fisch said. “He comes from a program like Michigan where he understands what hard work looks like, he understands what type of practices we run. …He does a great job in the locker room and on the playing field of really helping us.”
