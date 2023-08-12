Arizona had its first scrimmage on Saturday morning, with the Wildcat faithful in the stands cheering on their team in 100-plus degree dry heat. Highlighting the team’s 135 play scrimmage was long runs from the running backs unit, touchdowns catches from tight ends and interceptions/pass breakups from the secondary.

UA head coach Jedd Fisch said that his team is right on schedule, but always has things to improve on, with his team only 21 days until the season opening game against NAU.

“I thought it was a good scrimmage,” Fisch said. “The most important thing we did was stay healthy. …A lot of things we can correct on film, just wanted to get a lot of people on tape.”

Following the Wildcats’ first scrimmage, Fisch, defensive assistant Duane Akina along with NICKEL position player’s Treydan Stukes and Martell Irby had a chance to speak to the media about the secondary’s progression thus far throughout fall camp.

The Wildcats will play four of their final seven days of camp in pads.

Here are five takeaways from Jedd Fisch interview: