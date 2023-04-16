As the Wildcats hits their checkpoint of the halfway point of camp heading into the season, following the spring game, there are still game elements that have room for improvement. Throughout spring ball, there have been noticeable ball security issues with multiple Wildcats fumbling the football, offensive red zone struggles, as well as some secondary players o on the defensive end that is still looking to develop fully in new roles. There will be a large window from Saturday to the beginning of August for the program to iron out these issues as they get ready for the first game of the season against NAU.

“I think (the team needs) extreme focus on details, really see how far the leadership can take this program,” Fisch said. “These player-run practices this summer are going to be critical to their success, we’re going to make sure we are going to stay on top of every aspect of their growth over these next 140 days, and what we are going to see is ‘can we have a better a better training camp then we’ve had the last two years?, Can we focus on all the right things? Can we have a better run defense, Can we do a better job in pass protection? … All of those things we are digging deep, trying to figure out, our goal is to really is to come out of this thing on September 3rd a different football team than we were today.”

These steps will be crucial for this team as already through Fisch’s first two seasons under the helm, has seen massive growth in its team, and a large part of it has been its growth in the offseason — making strides in all facets of the game, both mentally and physically.



