Five takeaways: Jedd Fisch and Jayden de Laura talk spring scrimmage No. 1
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Arizona had its first scrimmage at Arizona Stadium this Saturday night and was highlighted by hard-nosed hits and and miraculous catches.
Head coach Jedd Fisch and quarterback Jayden de Laura both had a chance to speak to the media following Saturday's scrimmage.
T-Mac's one hand catches are 'normal' to Jayden de Laura
In one of the first drives for Arizona's offense, second-year receiver and former 5-star recruit Tetairoa McMillan hauled in two one-of-a-kind one-hand catches over cornerback Ephesians Prysock — in the same drive. For de Laura, seeing these acrobatic plays from his receiver for a second year now, had left him with no more surprises — just routine plays.
"Just knowing him, being around him for a whole year, it's like 'yeah okay', i'm surprised he did it twice in one drive (catch it) one hand," de Laura said.
