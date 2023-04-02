In one of the first drives for Arizona's offense, second-year receiver and former 5-star recruit Tetairoa McMillan hauled in two one-of-a-kind one-hand catches over cornerback Ephesians Prysock — in the same drive. For de Laura, seeing these acrobatic plays from his receiver for a second year now, had left him with no more surprises — just routine plays.

"Just knowing him, being around him for a whole year, it's like 'yeah okay', i'm surprised he did it twice in one drive (catch it) one hand," de Laura said.