Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp
After a day off Wednesday, Arizona took the practice field once again Thursday morning for practice No. 7 of training camp.
It was not the best day for the offense as quarterback Jayden De Laura threw two interceptions and Jordan McCloud threw one pick. The defensive unit made sure the offensive players heard their presence with each of those turnovers.
Wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings, along with projected starting receivers Jacob Cowing and Dorian Singer, spoke to the media following practice on Thursday.
Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:
The upside of Jacob Cowing
After spending the last three seasons UTEP, where he led the Miners in receiving yards each of those years, Cowing is looking to take his game to the next level with Arizona. He has made some really nice plays early on throughout training camp, which included a play Thursday afternoon where he slipped behind a defender for a long touchdown reception on a ball thrown by de Laura. It is the versatility displayed by Cowing that impresses Cummings the most.
"There are not many limitations to his game," Cummings said. "He can go vertical, he can win man to man and he has the smarts and the savviness to adjust to some of that stuff in the slot. Some of those zone coverages, slip defenders and different things like that."
Cummings and the rest of the coaching staff knows it is up to them to put Cowing in the best position to succeed as he steps into a new conference with a higher level of competition.
"It's on us as a staff to put him in as many different spots as he can to use those skill sets," Cummings said. "For him, he is just going out there, playing, and wherever we line him up he has done a great job of figuring out where he needs to be and how to run it."
The rise in expectations on Dorian Singer in Year 2
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news