Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

It was not the best day for the offense as quarterback Jayden De Laura threw two interceptions and Jordan McCloud threw one pick. The defensive unit made sure the offensive players heard their presence with each of those turnovers.

After spending the last three seasons UTEP, where he led the Miners in receiving yards each of those years, Cowing is looking to take his game to the next level with Arizona. He has made some really nice plays early on throughout training camp, which included a play Thursday afternoon where he slipped behind a defender for a long touchdown reception on a ball thrown by de Laura. It is the versatility displayed by Cowing that impresses Cummings the most.

"There are not many limitations to his game," Cummings said. "He can go vertical, he can win man to man and he has the smarts and the savviness to adjust to some of that stuff in the slot. Some of those zone coverages, slip defenders and different things like that."

Cummings and the rest of the coaching staff knows it is up to them to put Cowing in the best position to succeed as he steps into a new conference with a higher level of competition.

"It's on us as a staff to put him in as many different spots as he can to use those skill sets," Cummings said. "For him, he is just going out there, playing, and wherever we line him up he has done a great job of figuring out where he needs to be and how to run it."