Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

Arizona took the field Tuesday morning for practice No. 6 in training camp with it being the first practice where they were in full pads.

Among the standouts were a pair of freshmen running back Rayshon Luke, who displayed his speed, while wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan showcased his size and physical ability with multiple contested catches.

Quarterback Jayden De Laura also continues to show improvement as he becomes more comfortable with the Wildcats offense.

Defensive back coaches DeWayne Walker and Chuck Cecil along with veteran safety Jaxen Turner, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive back Gunner Maldonado spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice.

Here are five takeaways from what they had to say: