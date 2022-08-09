Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp
Arizona took the field Tuesday morning for practice No. 6 in training camp with it being the first practice where they were in full pads.
Among the standouts were a pair of freshmen running back Rayshon Luke, who displayed his speed, while wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan showcased his size and physical ability with multiple contested catches.
Quarterback Jayden De Laura also continues to show improvement as he becomes more comfortable with the Wildcats offense.
Defensive back coaches DeWayne Walker and Chuck Cecil along with veteran safety Jaxen Turner, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive back Gunner Maldonado spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice.
Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:
The role of Gunner Maldonado as the nickel
With a new defensive coordinator for Arizona, Johnny Nansen, comes a different style of defense. With that, Maldonado is expected to command the nickel role in the Wildcats' defensive scheme. Walker talked about that specific role and why Maldonado is a good fit for the position.
"In college football, you see a lot of 11-personnel where you have your three wide receivers, your one tight end, your one [running] back," Walker said. "You want to get your skill players on the field. In this scheme, we blitz and play more zone so you get more of a safety type."
Walker talked about how the nickel is more of a corner in the NFL where you typically want to play more man-to-man defense.
Maldonado talked about his excitement for his new role.
"They said I would be doing a lot of different things," he third-year defensive back said. "They said I'm going to be involved a lot so I got excited and it has been working for me very well so far in camp."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news