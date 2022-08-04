Five Takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp
It was day two of fall camp for Arizona on Thursday as they continue to slowly gear into action. They are still currently doing mostly drills as they figure to get into 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s by next week. Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and linebackers Jerry Roberts, Malik Reed and Ammon Allen spoke to the media after Thursday's practice.
Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:
The defensive plan for Arizona this season:
Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen called the energy "unbelievable" after Thursday's practice.
"I think they are starting to buy in," Nansen said. "They know what the expectation is, they want to win. I can see it in their eyes and that's the ultimate goal is to win football games."
When asked about his philosophy, Nansen said he wants to "play smart and fast."
"As a staff, we got to make sure we simplify the defense, so our guys play faster," Nansen said. "We got to own the line of scrimmage. The D-line has got to step up and then the linebackers, we got to get downhill every single time."
Nansen also talked about his plans for rotations at each position. He wants to rotate nine players among the inside defensive lineman, four or five players among the outside defensive lineman and then potentially two deep among the linebackers.
"I like to play a lot of guys," Nansen said. "In college football, you're averaging anywhere from 80-90 snaps so we got to have guys that can play, especially up front. The kids are hurt because they play so many snaps and it is a long season for these guys."
