Five Takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

The defensive plan for Arizona this season:

Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen called the energy "unbelievable" after Thursday's practice.

"I think they are starting to buy in," Nansen said. "They know what the expectation is, they want to win. I can see it in their eyes and that's the ultimate goal is to win football games."

When asked about his philosophy, Nansen said he wants to "play smart and fast."

"As a staff, we got to make sure we simplify the defense, so our guys play faster," Nansen said. "We got to own the line of scrimmage. The D-line has got to step up and then the linebackers, we got to get downhill every single time."

Nansen also talked about his plans for rotations at each position. He wants to rotate nine players among the inside defensive lineman, four or five players among the outside defensive lineman and then potentially two deep among the linebackers.

"I like to play a lot of guys," Nansen said. "In college football, you're averaging anywhere from 80-90 snaps so we got to have guys that can play, especially up front. The kids are hurt because they play so many snaps and it is a long season for these guys."