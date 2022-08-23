FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona begins prep for opener (8.23.22)

In what will become a yearly tradition, the Wildcats players once again competed to see who will wear No. 1 on the back of his jersey for the upcoming season. Last year both Stanley Berryhill III and Jalen Harris earned the right to win it. Harris will again wear the jersey number again this season, but with Berryhill moving on after last season it presented an offensive player with the chance to wear it this year.

This season it will be sophomore receiver Anthony Simpson who earned it for not just his presence as a wide receiver but also his commitment to special teams.

"We made a decision that Anthony Simpson has done an incredible job on special teams," Fisch said.