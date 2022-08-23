FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona begins prep for opener (8.23.22)
In what was the first practice for Arizona following training camp, the Wildcats took the field in the late afternoon on Tuesday as the team turned the corner and began looking ahead to the season opener. Head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice.
Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say:
The feel of the first practice after training camp
With training camp now over, the focus is fully being dedicated toward getting ready for the upcoming season starting with San Diego State one week from Saturday. Fisch said he felt the difference on the field moving from training camp to regular practices.
"I think there was a good energy on the field," the second-year UA head coach said. "You got out of the camp mode coming off of a day off. We were able to finish camp Sunday night, had a little but of a conclusion dinner evening. Today was the start of what I would hope is the season."
Anthony Simpson earns the No. 1 on his jersey
In what will become a yearly tradition, the Wildcats players once again competed to see who will wear No. 1 on the back of his jersey for the upcoming season. Last year both Stanley Berryhill III and Jalen Harris earned the right to win it. Harris will again wear the jersey number again this season, but with Berryhill moving on after last season it presented an offensive player with the chance to wear it this year.
This season it will be sophomore receiver Anthony Simpson who earned it for not just his presence as a wide receiver but also his commitment to special teams.
"We made a decision that Anthony Simpson has done an incredible job on special teams," Fisch said.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news