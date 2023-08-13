Arizona had its first time playing in front of fans at Arizona stadium on Saturday in its first scrimmage with the Wildcats’ season-opener against NAU less than three weeks away.

The starting offense looked very consistent throughout the scrimmage with quarterback Jayden de Laura going 13-for-17 passing and four running backs Michael Wiley, DJ Williams, Jonah Coleman and Rayshon “Speedy” Luke all making explosive plays with their legs that was guided by the improved offensive line.

Defensive assistant Duane Akina was available to speak to the media following Saturday’s scrimmage.

Here are five takeaways from Akina’s interview: