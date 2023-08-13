Five takeaways: Duane Akina press conference Day 9 (No. 1 scrimmage)
Arizona had its first time playing in front of fans at Arizona stadium on Saturday in its first scrimmage with the Wildcats’ season-opener against NAU less than three weeks away.
The starting offense looked very consistent throughout the scrimmage with quarterback Jayden de Laura going 13-for-17 passing and four running backs Michael Wiley, DJ Williams, Jonah Coleman and Rayshon “Speedy” Luke all making explosive plays with their legs that was guided by the improved offensive line.
Defensive assistant Duane Akina was available to speak to the media following Saturday’s scrimmage.
Here are five takeaways from Akina’s interview:
The difference between the beginning of the Tomey and Fisch era
In two different eras of Arizona football history, Akina has been a part of both a rejuvenation in the Jedd Fisch era (2019-present), as well as a sustainability in the Dick Tomey era (1987-2000) throughout his respective tenures. The veteran coach noted what the atmosphere of what it has been like being a part of those different environments.
"Jedd took over a program that was not a winning program, and so now, he’s got his people in, they have bought into everything that he’s done,” Akina said. “We took over a program where the head coach, because of his success here, went to USC. …We had to gain the respect of that team because they just finished with a very successful season."
Akina also did see similarities between Tomey and Fisch however, noting that “they continued to build, it was about the team.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news