Five takeaways: Duane Akina and players press conference
Arizona had its third spring practice on Saturday, which was played at Arizona Stadium for the first time to wrap up the first week.
Saturday's practice was highlighted by multiple tackles for losses by transfer edge rusher Cyrus Durham, a one-handed catch by redshirt sophomore wide receiver Chris Hunter and precision passing the ball by redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita.
Following the practice, new UA defensive coordinator Duane Akina, along with sophomore linebackers Jacob Manu, Taye Brown and Kamuela Ka'aihue was available to speak with the media.
Here are five takeaways from the press conferences:
The secondary as a strong IQ
The new Arizona DC noted that his secondary has a strong I.Q. that are able to pick up information, which were headlined by veterans Gunner Maldonado, Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson as players he thinks people should remember this season.
"You can just do a lot of stuff because they are concept learners, they are not memory learners," Akina said.
Akina said with his experience as an offensive coordinator, he teaches his defense offensive theory, which helps them comprehend further how the defense has built.
