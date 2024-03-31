Arizona had its third spring practice on Saturday, which was played at Arizona Stadium for the first time to wrap up the first week.

Saturday's practice was highlighted by multiple tackles for losses by transfer edge rusher Cyrus Durham, a one-handed catch by redshirt sophomore wide receiver Chris Hunter and precision passing the ball by redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita.

Following the practice, new UA defensive coordinator Duane Akina, along with sophomore linebackers Jacob Manu, Taye Brown and Kamuela Ka'aihue was available to speak with the media.

Here are five takeaways from the press conferences: