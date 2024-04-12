Three weeks into spring ball, there has been a great deal of players that have stood out on both sides of the ball. Brennan thinks that the team has reached a point where his team can compete in full motion and that he is looking forward to see what his team has in store for Saturday's scrimmage.

"I the competition has been really good," Brennan said. "Guys have really been competing. I think there is always room for improvements especially this time of year, but I'm excited. "Guys are playing hard, guys are really working hard at it, some new schemes, some old schemes.

"It's starting to look a little bit like football."

Brennan noted that as of now the defense is ahead of the offense but that the offense has shown some flashes.