Five takeaways: Brent Brennan and players press conference
Arizona football finished Day 8 of spring ball Thursday afternoon at Dick Tomey practice fields. In the team segment of the practice, the defense took down the offense with an interception and two forced and recovered fumbles against the offense.
Following the practice, UA head coach Brent Brennan, along with tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai, right guard Leif Magnuson and left guard Wendell Moe spoke to reporters about the state of the team, open roster spots, the progression of the offensive line and more.
Here are five takeaways from the press conference:
Brennan think that his team 'is getting there' in terms of progression in spring
Three weeks into spring ball, there has been a great deal of players that have stood out on both sides of the ball. Brennan thinks that the team has reached a point where his team can compete in full motion and that he is looking forward to see what his team has in store for Saturday's scrimmage.
"I the competition has been really good," Brennan said. "Guys have really been competing. I think there is always room for improvements especially this time of year, but I'm excited. "Guys are playing hard, guys are really working hard at it, some new schemes, some old schemes.
"It's starting to look a little bit like football."
Brennan noted that as of now the defense is ahead of the offense but that the offense has shown some flashes.
