For Carroll, getting fifth-year running back Michael Wiley and left tackle Jordan Morgan to return for one last dance was an easy pitch: college is a great time. This return for the two second-year captains has done wonders for the success of the Wildcats this year with veterans with vast experience as players and leaders for the team.

“Both of those kids, they want to play at the next level, that’s important to them, but like we told them, this is the best experience of your life,” Carroll said. “College football is better than the NFL, sorry, I’m putting it out there. You get the brotherhood of playing with your friends, you go to class with these guys, you’re training with them. … When you get to play college football, you get to hang out with your boys, it’s priceless.”