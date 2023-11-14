Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Five takeaways: Brennan Carroll, Johnny Nansen and players press conference

Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, along with sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu and senior offensive lineman Jordan Morgan spoke to the media today about the upcoming against Utah, senior day, and more during Tuesday’s weekly press conference.


Here are five takeaways from the coordinators and players press conferences:


Carroll on convincing his fifth-year players to stay an extra year at the UA

For Carroll, getting fifth-year running back Michael Wiley and left tackle Jordan Morgan to return for one last dance was an easy pitch: college is a great time. This return for the two second-year captains has done wonders for the success of the Wildcats this year with veterans with vast experience as players and leaders for the team.

“Both of those kids, they want to play at the next level, that’s important to them, but like we told them, this is the best experience of your life,” Carroll said. “College football is better than the NFL, sorry, I’m putting it out there. You get the brotherhood of playing with your friends, you go to class with these guys, you’re training with them. … When you get to play college football, you get to hang out with your boys, it’s priceless.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement