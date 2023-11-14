Five takeaways: Brennan Carroll, Johnny Nansen and players press conference
Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, along with sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu and senior offensive lineman Jordan Morgan spoke to the media today about the upcoming against Utah, senior day, and more during Tuesday’s weekly press conference.
Here are five takeaways from the coordinators and players press conferences:
Carroll on convincing his fifth-year players to stay an extra year at the UA
For Carroll, getting fifth-year running back Michael Wiley and left tackle Jordan Morgan to return for one last dance was an easy pitch: college is a great time. This return for the two second-year captains has done wonders for the success of the Wildcats this year with veterans with vast experience as players and leaders for the team.
“Both of those kids, they want to play at the next level, that’s important to them, but like we told them, this is the best experience of your life,” Carroll said. “College football is better than the NFL, sorry, I’m putting it out there. You get the brotherhood of playing with your friends, you go to class with these guys, you’re training with them. … When you get to play college football, you get to hang out with your boys, it’s priceless.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news