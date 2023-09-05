With the UA running backs piling in a total of 310 yards, including 118 yards coming in the air in the win against NAU, it was clear the Wildcats’ running back room showed that they are a versatile unit, a group that has the potential to be a key part of their offense attack going forward with their ability to catch as well as run efficiently.

“It was a huge emphasis to get our running backs the ball in a number of ways, I don't see that changing,” Carroll said. “These guys are really talented with the ball in their hands.”

Cowing noted that the ability of the running backs to catch has created more space for the wide receivers to get open.

“When we got running backs that can also catch the ball outside of the backfield, that opens up the passing game a lot more for us receivers,” Cowing said.