Five takeaways: Brennan Carroll, Johnny Nansen and players press conference
Arizona had its weekly coordinator and players press conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the season-opening win against NAU as well as the Wildcats’ preparation this week against Mississippi State in Starkville.
Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, along with wide receiver Jacob Cowing and linebacker Jacob Manu all had a chance to speak to the media on Tuesday.
Here are five takeaways from the coordinators and the players:
The versatility of the UA running backs
With the UA running backs piling in a total of 310 yards, including 118 yards coming in the air in the win against NAU, it was clear the Wildcats’ running back room showed that they are a versatile unit, a group that has the potential to be a key part of their offense attack going forward with their ability to catch as well as run efficiently.
“It was a huge emphasis to get our running backs the ball in a number of ways, I don't see that changing,” Carroll said. “These guys are really talented with the ball in their hands.”
Cowing noted that the ability of the running backs to catch has created more space for the wide receivers to get open.
“When we got running backs that can also catch the ball outside of the backfield, that opens up the passing game a lot more for us receivers,” Cowing said.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news