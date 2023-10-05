Adia Barnes, Arizona women’s basketball head coach, had her Local Media Day press conference on Monday morning. Barnes spoke to the press, explaining her thoughts on gearing up for season, team chemistry, roster changes, injury updates, and more. Here are five takeaways from Barnes’s press conference:

Offseason preparation

Ending the season with a loss to Maryland in the round of 32 the Wildcats look to take new approaches in building a team. During the offseason, UA saw yet again a high number of roster turnover with seven players from last season's roster no longer on the team. “The reality is if you get really talented freshmen and they don’t play or play as much as they want to play they’re going to transfer, " said Barnes. So when I thought about my best games, the way we teach, and the way we coach, having that continuity and that cohesiveness that takes years to build is more beneficial long term.”

Roster and coaching staff changes

Over the summer Barnes added four new staff members additions, Anthony Turner as assistant coach, Lauren Flaum as director of basketball operations, Ryan Thorne as director of recruiting operations and Kyle Hutson as video coordinator. “This is a great coaching staff. Some of the movements I made in the offseason were the best decisions I've ever made for this program in my eight years,” said Barnes. “We have a cohesive staff and we have you know good people that are aligned with me and they work hard and share similar ideas but not everything we're very different in some of our coaching styles which I like because I like different ideas and stuff.” Arizona sophomore guard Kailyn Gilbert entered the transfer portal over the summer following the many transfers but decided to come back to play for the Wildcats. Barnes made it clear that a players happiness is key to their on-court performance and wants players to be all in for Arizona. “It was a lot of confusion and then she realized that the places she was looking at didn't really match what she was looking for,” said Barnes. “We had a long conversation and we had a heart to heart. We talked about things and there was an honest conversation about where she was at, what she needed to do and she's done all those things. So I'm telling you right now there's probably no other player I would have left let come back out of the portal.”

Montaya Dew injury update

Freshman forward Montaya Dew is already out for the 2023-24 season due to a left knee injury, but Dew underwent a successful surgery in August and is making huge progress. It has been a rough several months for her at Arizona as she lost her Mother as well last season after reclassifying midway through the 2022-23 season. “She’s doing awesome rehabbing and I’m optimistic about having her for four more years. But that does leave us to a short bench. As a coach I have to make adjustments in practice. We can't afford more injuries,” said Barnes.

The positives and negatives of having a shorter bench

Last year the Wildcats had fifteen players leaving a challenging time to manage a team but made incredible practices. With Dew’s injury the team has been left with ten players and hiring practice players that are coming in this week Barnes said. “We are a team that presses a lot but the good thing is you probably won't see a lot of transfers because everyone is going to play,” said Barnes. We probably won't lose five people but it's a really good opportunity.”

"Bonnie and Clyde"

Not only is Barnes from San Diego but so are Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams, who have be described as being as close as "Bonnie and Clyde." Getting that extra connection to home Cunningham is also born Tucson. She and Williams both were trained at La Jolla Country Day School allowing them to have an immediate chemistry when brought into the team together. “They complement each other very well and have good chemistry on the court, " Barnes said. “Getting both of them and who they are and what they stand for, and the high school program that they came from has one of the best high school coaches in the country. They are used to winning so getting them together was the perfect situation for us.”