Savaiinaea enters his second season at Arizona after starting all 12 games in 2022 at guard, his natural position. He has been taking snaps at right tackle so far this spring. Carroll attributed that to wanting to test a lot of their guys out at a bunch of different spots just to have more versatility on the offensive line.

“It’s a totally different world, coming from an interior position,” said Savaiinaea. “I get the most help on the inside but not when I’m on the outside, I’m on an island. I’m one-on-one almost 90% of the time.”