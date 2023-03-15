Arizona spring football is back and the Wildcats kicked things off on Tuesday holding its first open practice to the public. UA will feature 22 new players from freshmen to transfers that Jedd Fisch and his staff brought in to the program.
Plus, the Wildcats welcome back a vast majority of their offense from a season ago, led by quarterback Jayden de Laura, that finished 20th in total offense and sixth in passing offense while averaging 30.8 points per game.
Jayden De Laura making progress from Year 1 to Year 2
De Laura arrived at the first spring practice with a year under his belt already in the Arizona scheme, looking to build on a solid first year with the Wildcats. During that season, he had his ups and down finishing with 3,685 yards passing and 25 touchdowns. However, he threw 13 interceptions and was sacked 23 times throughout UA's 12-game schedule.
“It's not even close. Yeah, it's on a different planet in terms of, he knows what's expected now,” said quarterback coach Jimmie Dougherty. “He had just shown up pretty much last year at this time. So, we're very excited to see, I think any quarterback, the growth that you see from year one to year two has always been pretty substantial.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.