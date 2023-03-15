De Laura arrived at the first spring practice with a year under his belt already in the Arizona scheme, looking to build on a solid first year with the Wildcats. During that season, he had his ups and down finishing with 3,685 yards passing and 25 touchdowns. However, he threw 13 interceptions and was sacked 23 times throughout UA's 12-game schedule.

“It's not even close. Yeah, it's on a different planet in terms of, he knows what's expected now,” said quarterback coach Jimmie Dougherty. “He had just shown up pretty much last year at this time. So, we're very excited to see, I think any quarterback, the growth that you see from year one to year two has always been pretty substantial.”