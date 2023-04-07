The Wildcats have depth on their defensive line and are trying to get everyone reps during spring practices. Coach Hunley appreciates the work ethic that his group continues to put in, and the fact that the players seem to appreciate spending time with each other while putting in the work.

“It all works when the kids want to get better, and they want to learn, and they work at it,” said Hunley. “They'll show up at seven in the morning and say, coach, can you help me with this, can you help me with that. They love to watch film. But they like each other. That’s key, when guys hang around each other, that’s the type of bonding that you need to have a good football team."