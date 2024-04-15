Five takeaways: Arizona TE coach Matt Adkins and players press conference
Arizona football wrapped up its third week of spring ball Saturday at Arizona Stadium.
Some notable highlights from the practice was two tackle for losses by defensive end Dominic Lolesio, a pass deflection by safety Gavin Hunter, a miraculous catch over a defender's head by senior receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, and multiple 20-plus yards bursts through the middle by junior running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke.
Following the practice, UA tight ends coach Matt Adkins, along with tight ends junior Keyan Burnett and redshirt freshman Dorian Thomas spoke to reporters about the tight end unit.
Here are five takeaways from the press conference:
Adkins to run a lot of two-tight end sets and has seen effectiveness of it
Running mostly two tight ends sets so far throughout spring camp -- which included Saturday's scrimmage -- Adkins has seen the benefits both during his tenure at SJSU and the past three weeks at Arizona for running the 12 personnel, claiming that it is pest for opposing defenses.
"You have two athletic tight ends, and you can throw the ball adequately out of it, it stresses the defense because running the ball in 12 personnel is always difficult to defend," Adkins said. "Hopefully, if we're doing it right in our two tight end sets, we can throw the ball at a high rate but we're also extremely efficient in the run game and we cause defensive coordinators a lot of stress about how exactly they want to defend those formations."
Adkins said that in the seven years he was at San Jose State, the Spartans only ran one play with no tight ends on the field. When asked what the play was, he said "I don't want to talk about it'll piss me off."
