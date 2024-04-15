Running mostly two tight ends sets so far throughout spring camp -- which included Saturday's scrimmage -- Adkins has seen the benefits both during his tenure at SJSU and the past three weeks at Arizona for running the 12 personnel, claiming that it is pest for opposing defenses.

"You have two athletic tight ends, and you can throw the ball adequately out of it, it stresses the defense because running the ball in 12 personnel is always difficult to defend," Adkins said. "Hopefully, if we're doing it right in our two tight end sets, we can throw the ball at a high rate but we're also extremely efficient in the run game and we cause defensive coordinators a lot of stress about how exactly they want to defend those formations."

Adkins said that in the seven years he was at San Jose State, the Spartans only ran one play with no tight ends on the field. When asked what the play was, he said "I don't want to talk about it'll piss me off."