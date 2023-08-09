Tuesday marked the sixth day of training camp as well as the first day of full pads for Arizona. All geared up, the Wildcats had their first look at a light contact, wrap up 11-on-11 which showed more clear looks of what to expect in terms of the team’s alignments.

The UA again had a lot of rotation on both sides of the ball and will be expected to throughout the duration of camp, in order for the coaches to have their players get experience getting reps, as well as seeing who is deserving to start at their respective position.

The defense on Tuesday once again showed promise with multiple interceptions from the secondary along with tackles behind the line of scrimmage from the defensive line, making the offense’s job a little harder as the team prepares for their game against NAU in 25 days.

Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen was available after Tuesday’s practice to speak to the media about his defense and the progression they have made so far in training camp.

Here are the top takeaways from Nansen’s interview: